New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
9/24/17 Game Preview: Washington Nationals at New York Mets
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 4m
... , when he allowed one run in seven innings to defeat the Atlanta Braves. The Mets originally had deGrom slotted in to start on Friday but pushed his start bac ...
Tweets
-
Jacob deGrom struck out three in the first inning. He has 231 Ks, 11th-highest total in Mets history. Only Seaver, Gooden, Cone K'd more.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
#deGromKCount: ✂️✂️✂️Blogger / Podcaster
-
-
Aside from that triple, deGrom recorded three strikeouts on fastballs of 96, 95, 96.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
LET'S GO METS!Blogger / Podcaster
-
A strong opening inning from @JdeGrom19 as he strikes out 3️⃣.Official Team Account
- More Mets Tweets