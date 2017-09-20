New York Mets
2017 Columbia Fireflies Season Recap
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 1m
... the Year. The Stars: Twelve Fireflies were promoted to a higher level in the Mets organization (Class A Advanced St. Lucie, Class AA Binghamton) at points dur ...
Jacob deGrom struck out three in the first inning. He has 231 Ks, 11th-highest total in Mets history. Only Seaver, Gooden, Cone K'd more.Beat Writer / Columnist
#deGromKCount: ✂️✂️✂️Blogger / Podcaster
Aside from that triple, deGrom recorded three strikeouts on fastballs of 96, 95, 96.Beat Writer / Columnist
LET'S GO METS!Blogger / Podcaster
A strong opening inning from @JdeGrom19 as he strikes out 3️⃣.Official Team Account
