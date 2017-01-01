New York Mets

Yahoo Sports
7d5f5cddc8bc437291443da80afd91bf

Mets ace Syndergaard returns, goes 1 shutout inning vs Nats

by: Associated Press Yahoo Sports 10s

... announced in the New York lineup, then reached 99 mph with his fastball. The Mets had said he would start and work only one inning in his return. Syndergaard ...

Tweets