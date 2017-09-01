New York Mets

nj.com
23478806-standard

Max Scherzer out-duels Jacob deGrom in Mets' loss to Nationals | Rapid Reaction

by: Abbey Mastracco | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com NJ.com 3m

... d three runs (two earned), on five hits, walked none and struck out 11.  The Mets pushed one across the plate in the eighth inning and loaded the bases with t ...

Tweets