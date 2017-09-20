New York Mets

Fox Sports
201709241559575426564-p2.vresize.1200.630.high.0

Scherzer, Nationals edge Mets 3-2 to clinch NLDS home field (Sep 24, 2017)

by: AP Fox Sports 46s

... in the Nationals’ lineup. After serving up Turner’s homer to left field, the Mets’ ace retired his next five batters, but then ran into trouble in the fifth. ...

Tweets