Mets, Gov. Cuomo partner for Puerto Rico aid
by: Chris Bumbaca — MLB: Mets 3m
... also held a drive for supplies, sending donations to Texas and Florida. The Mets are pitching in again after Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico last week ...
