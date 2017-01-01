New York Mets

Amazin' Avenue
836517150

Monday Morning Mets Mind Boggler: Pitchers with 4.5 or fewer K/9

by: Matt Varvaro SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2m

... gs over a full modern-day season.) is the only qualified pitcher on the 2017 Mets, and he’s posting an excellent 10.5 K/9. Among Mets pitchers with at least 5 ...

Tweets