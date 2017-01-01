New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Monday Morning Mets Mind Boggler: Pitchers with 4.5 or fewer K/9
by: Matt Varvaro — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2m
... gs over a full modern-day season.) is the only qualified pitcher on the 2017 Mets, and he’s posting an excellent 10.5 K/9. Among Mets pitchers with at least 5 ...
Tweets
-
BA's Josh Norris on Mets prospect Luis Guillorme,''I personally think he can get himself to the big leagues on the strength of his defense''Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @BenVolin: CBS says TV ratings were up yesterday. Damn protestorsBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @sportslogosnet: Sir @ToddRadom reveals his number 1 MLB baseball logo of all-time in Buster's latest podcast... https://t.co/UeDVJvGljrBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Flexen returns to rotation for twin bill opener https://t.co/Y03qUvMh1c #NewYorkMetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @AlbertBreer: The president of the United States says no, we can't. https://t.co/opYIaPDE7bBlogger / Podcaster
-
Yes, but he’s more of a utility outfielder to me. Nice player. Getting older though. Shouldn’t start everyday.@michaelgbaron Does aioki count as an outfielder? I can’t see them bringing in anyone elseBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets