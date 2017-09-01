New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Game Chatter: Chris Flexen & Seth Lugo (9/25/17)
by: Other — Mets 360 4m
Tweets
-
Came up to my ticketed seat in section 336. 16 others seated in the section right now. $4 on secondary market.… https://t.co/mTCS9XX6thBlogger / Podcaster
-
This line usually is a bit longer... #MLBNYC3Blogger / Podcaster
-
Lineup construction only matters when I think it's bad and then in that case it is of paramount importanceTV / Radio Personality
-
Josh Smoker makes his way into the game for Flexen in the 6th. Not much of a crowd in Queens for the early game.… https://t.co/Oee4O4Tn8PBlogger / Podcaster
-
The Braves have the bases loaded with 0 out in the 6th. Freddie Freeman is coming up & Josh Smoker is coming in. #JamWatchTV / Radio Network
-
RT @AdamZagoria: Knicks still talking playoffs, even without Carmelo Anthony https://t.co/ugY1QQRPqU via @SNYtvTV / Radio Personality
- More Mets Tweets