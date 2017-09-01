New York Mets

nj.com
23486826-standard

Mets set home run record to help boost Seth Lugo | Rapid Reaction

by: Abbey Mastracco | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com NJ.com 1m

... Ramirez, sending it deep for his sixth home run of the month and giving the Mets a 3-0 lead. The homer also gave the Mets 2019 for the season, setting a new ...

Tweets