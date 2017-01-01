New York Mets

Daily News
Braves-mets-baseball

Seth Lugo shines in Game 2 as Mets split Monday’s doubleheader

by: Justin Tasch NY Daily News 3m

... baseman Rio Ruiz made a diving catch in the fourth inning of Game 1 when the Mets had their best chance at providing Flexen with run support. There were men o ...

Tweets