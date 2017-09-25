New York Mets

WFAN
Gettyimages-595261478

Mets Set Franchise Homer Run Record, Edge Braves To Split Doubleheader

by: Mets – CBS New York WFAN 46s

... the opener with his solo shot in the eighth. It was the 219th homer for the Mets, a franchise season mark. The sparse crowd at Citi Field jeered when the hom ...

Tweets