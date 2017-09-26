New York Mets

CBS Sports
Usatsi-10143988

Mets reportedly have several familiar faces in mind to replace manager Terry Collins - CBSSports.com

by: Sports Network CBS Sports 1m

... ding to sources.  Both Cora (2009-10) and Ventura (1999-2001) played for the Mets. Ventura has managerial experience with the White Sox from 2012-16, and whil ...

Tweets