New York Mets

Hardball Talk
696412366-e1497611351735

Bryce Harper activated from the disabled list

by: Craig Calcaterra NBC Sports: Hardball Talk 3m

... ut that speculation was wrong:  Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports that the Mets will tender The Dark Knight a contract. Harvey, 28, has a 6.60 ERA and in 17 ...

Tweets