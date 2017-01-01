New York Mets

Yahoo Sports
Dc5b69f2113700555bbbeb88b800c255

The Mets will tender Matt Harvey a contract

by: NBC Sports Yahoo Sports 2s

... cher he used to be due to injures. But that speculation was wrong:  that the Mets will tender The Dark Knight a contract. Harvey, 28, has a 6.60 ERA and in 17 ...

Tweets