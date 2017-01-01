New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Robin Ventura reportedly candidate to replace Terry Collins as Mets manager
by: Darryn Albert — Larry Brown Sports 4m
... ntura is a candidate to replace Terry Collins as the manager of the New York Mets. Puma also mentions Alex Cora and Kevin Long as “persons of interest” for th ...
Tweets
-
Was just asked by @NYPost_Mets who Ric Flair was. Kids these days.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RA Dickey just tipped his cap to the cheering #Mets fans as he exited the field at Citi Field tonight. That's cool. #BravesBlogger / Podcaster
-
Combine that with the second lowest strikeout rate, only 11.5% coming into tonight.Mets catchers now lead the majors leagues with 8 home runs and 25 RBI in September.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Mets catchers now lead the majors leagues with 8 home runs and 25 RBI in September.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Thats 4 triples in a little under 160 PA's for Amed Rosario this season. 11 XBH total. So that's nice. #metsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Dickey exits with 2 outs in the seventh.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets