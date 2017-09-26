New York Mets

North Jersey
636420610301683265-braves-mets-baseball-16686400

Taijeron laces walk-off single as Mets beat Braves, 4-3

by: Staff Writer, @MattEhalt North Jersey 4m

... COMMENT EMAIL MORE NEW YORK --Travis Taijeron laced a walk-off single as the Mets erased a three-run deficit in a 4-3 win over the Braves on Tuesday night at ...

Tweets