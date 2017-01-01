New York Mets

Sporting News
Terry-collins_2hamd1thm1ld1ngiph1pvkhcz

Mets manager Terry Collins says he's not ready to retire

by: customerservice@sportingnews.com (Sporting News) Sporting News 59s

... haven't talked to anybody about it so we'll go from there."  Collins led the Mets to the World Series in 2015, but the team will miss the playoffs this season ...

Tweets