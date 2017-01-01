New York Mets

Mets Minors
Bocja5acqaavptb.jpg-large

Mets Minor League Position Breakdown: Catcher

by: Mets Daddy Mets Minors 2m

... wing him to improve as a hitter. Brosher was drafted four years ago, and the Mets converted him to catcher because of his strong arm and agility.  The thought ...

Tweets