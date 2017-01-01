New York Mets

ESPN NY Mets Blog

Rumor Central: Joe McEwing in mix for possible Mets managerial job?

by: ESPN.com ESPN New York: Mets Blog 2m

... s one option could be McEwing, who was a fan favorite when he played for the Mets from 2000 to 2004. The 44-year-old McEwing has spent the last six seasons in ...

Tweets