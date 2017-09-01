New York Mets

nj.com
23500253-standard

Popular ex-Met is newest candidate to replace Terry Collins as manager

by: Joe Giglio | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com NJ.com 4m

... omoted to bench coach this season. The report notes that McEwing is close to Mets leader David Wright, potentially a big boon to his candidacy. McEwing played ...

Tweets