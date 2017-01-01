New York Mets

Metsblog
Ap_17195856804686_4k1lsqzb_wk44wnb4

Mets expected to explore multi-year extension for Jacob deGrom

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 2m

... his best friend on the team. Smith, speaking during a Q&A with fans from the Mets' Twitter account, also answered lots of off-beat questions. He wouldn't weig ...

Tweets