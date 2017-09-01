New York Mets

Mets Merized

Mets Likely to Explore Extension for Jacob deGrom

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 1m

... ble-digit strikeout games, which is the fourth most in a single season for a Mets pitcher. During his Mets career, the former 9th round pick is 45-32 with a 2 ...

Tweets