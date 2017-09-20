New York Mets

The Score
Cropped_2017-09-20t182950z_2058588730_nocid_rtrmadp_3_mlb-new-york-mets-at-miami-marlins

Report: Mets could explore offering deGrom long-term deal

by: Lucas Casaletto The Score 2m

... n this winter and is still under team control until the 2021 season, but the Mets could buy out those remaining years and lock up the 29-year-old for the fore ...

Tweets