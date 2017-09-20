New York Mets

Fox Sports
201709291049389715191-p2.vresize.1200.630.high.0

Mets-Phillies to play game next August in Williamsport, Pa.

by: AP Fox Sports 3m

... lay another game in the city of the Little League World Series. The New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies will face off Aug. 19 at Bowman Field in Williamsp ...

Tweets