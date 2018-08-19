New York Mets

Big League Stew
5cd6cd8d6e643c89cf6d97d173c35440

MLB announces that Phillies and Mets will play in 2018 Little League Classic

by: Liz Roscher Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 3m

... League Classic: August 19, 2018, the Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Mets, and Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport, PA. . @Mets, @Phillies to play i ...

Tweets