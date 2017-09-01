New York Mets

nj.com
23509065-standard

Terry Collins responds to Mets' smear campaign: 'I'm the manager'

by: Abbey Mastracco | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com NJ.com 3m

... ith his bosses, Collins chose to defend himself Friday afternoon, before the Mets opened the final series of the season against the Phillies at Citizens Bank ...

Tweets