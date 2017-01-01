New York Mets

Wright calls out 'cowardly' anonymous Mets players who ripped Collins

by: Jonathan Soveta The Score 3m

... le" under Collins, according to Carig. Wright, though, who has been with the Mets for all of Collins' managerial tenure, insists the barrage of criticism towa ...

