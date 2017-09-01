New York Mets

Double G Sports
Jordan-humphreys-metsminors

Jordan Humphreys honored with the Columbia Fireflies 2017 Sterling Award

by: Daniel Yanofsky Double G Sports 3m

... A dream come true like that could motivate him even more to be the best. The Mets drafted Jordan Humphreys out of high school in the 18th round of the 2015 ML ...

Tweets