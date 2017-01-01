New York Mets

Metsblog
Cut

Game 161: Mets at Phillies, 7:05 p.m

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 46s

... f his current contract, but he has expressed interest in re-signing with the Mets this offseason.  Reyes, who went 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI during Wed ...

Tweets