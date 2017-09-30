New York Mets

North Jersey
636424123450087781-mets-phillies-basebal-njha-6-

Cabrera hits game-winning homer, drives in four runs in 7-4 win

by: Staff Writer, @MattEhalt North Jersey 13m

... -run homer and drove in four runs in the Mets' 7-4 win in 11 innings over the Phillies on Saturday night at Citizens Bank ...

Tweets