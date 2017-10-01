New York Mets

nj.com
Logo_fb

Why Jose Reyes thinks Mets should keep him in 2018

by: Abbey Mastracco | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com NJ.com 1m

... Philadelphia.  The 15-year MLB veteran has spent 11 of those years with the Mets. He's seen quite a few managers come through Queens and he's seen a variety ...

Tweets