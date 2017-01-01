New York Mets

Sporting News
Terry-collins-120815-usnews-getty-ftr_1ab7hgvj8v241zx9b2fp293vi

Terry Collins to resign as Mets manager, reports say

by: alec.Brzezinski@performgroup.com (Alec Brzezinski) Sporting News 1m

... snni1e2wzhegbqw7z.jpg?t=1085814196&w=178 Terry Collins unlikely to return as Mets manager, report says Joe Rodgers Most games managed, Mets history: 1. Terry ...

Tweets