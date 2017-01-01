New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Who should the Mets pick to replace Terry Collins?
by: ESPN Insiders — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 3m
... cision to resign at the end of the regular season. With change coming to the Mets' dugout for the first time since Collins was selected to replace Jerry Manue ...
Tweets
-
This drive has just been a thing of beauty. #EaglesTV / Radio Personality
-
Padres in 90s replaced Warthen with Dave Stewart and go to World Series - enough saidBlogger / Podcaster
-
Sounded like he’s doneWait. Is Keith not going to be broadcasting anymore ???Blogger / Podcaster
-
Noah said bullshit.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Wait. Is Keith not going to be broadcasting anymore ???Minors
-
My neighbor has a friend over and he's full of hot sports takes. Demanding the Giants trade "cancer" Odell Beckham Jr.TV / Radio Personality
- More Mets Tweets