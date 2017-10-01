New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Cut

Mets come up empty in Collins' final game

by: Todd Zolecki and Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 1m

... respective teams on the final game of the 2017 season. Collins, who led the Mets to the 2015 National League pennant, is after an 11-0 loss to the Phillies. ...

Tweets