New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Cut

Draft order set; Mets to pick No. 6

by: Jonathan Mayo MLB: Mets 2m

... rs and Giants, the rest of the top 10 will be the Phillies, White Sox, Reds, Mets, Padres, Braves, A's and Pirates. The Reds, Padres, Braves, A's and Phillies ...

Tweets