Mack's Morning Report - 10-2 - Pipeline Position Analysis - SP

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 2m

... g by the All-Star break.   RHP Marcos Molina - 22/yrs old - 2017 St. Lucie/B-Mets: 18-G, 17-starts, 5-10, 3.22. His sub-4 ERA proves that he didn't get the ru ...

