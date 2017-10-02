New York Mets

North Jersey
636425357107533747-ax222-5bfb-9

Mets: After Terry Collins, who will manage the team?

by: Staff Writer, @MattEhalt North Jersey 37s

... way." Here is a look at five possible candidates: Robin Ventura Ventura, the Mets' third baseman from 1999-2001, fits several criteria as he has experience pl ...

Tweets