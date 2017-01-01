New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
The Good Fundies Podcast Presents: ‘Surf’s Up’
by: Roger Cormier — Gotham Sports Network 4m
... Rafael Montero sucks (45:42). Following a musical tribute to the 2017 Mets season (53:15), Roger and Brian opened up the mailbag where they figured out ...
Tweets
-
What’s in store for the New York Mets? https://t.co/wFAt6DZJMN #NYMetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Mets know first two Terry Collins replacements they want to meet https://t.co/6032dDKy4o #NYMetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @betsyffj: #RIPTomPetty. You Will Be Missed, And Yes!!!! We Won’t Back Down.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @NYDailyNews: Las Vegas native Jimmy Kimmel tears up talking about shooting https://t.co/jYPZJ0hvX5Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Does Tom Petty's "American Girl" make you think more of "Fast Times at Ridgemont High" or "Silence of the Lambs?"Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @Amed_Rosario: Thank you ❤️Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets