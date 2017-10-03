New York Mets

BP Mets
Usatsi_10294743_168381790_lowres

What’s Worth Waiting For in 2018

by: BP Mets Staff Baseball Prospectus: BP Mets 4m

... re, but it’s better than the .298 mark that Jay Bruce posted during his 2017 Mets tenure. That speaks to the difference between Bruce’s .321 OBP and the elite ...

Tweets