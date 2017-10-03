New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Nym_1200x630

Collins accepts, Warthen out as pitching coach

by: MLB.com | + 0 COMMENTS MLB: Mets 4m

... l Assistant to General Manager Sandy Alderson. Dan Warthen, who has been the Mets Pitching Coach since 2008, will not return as New York's Pitching Coach, and ...

Tweets