New York Mets

Big League Stew
B06e62c3ca81a9c00301d72612c6678c

Mets fire their trainer and Mets fans couldn't be happier

by: Mike Oz Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 27s

... ery single player on the #Mets trying to celebrate the firing of Ray Ramirez… pic.twitter.com/K9cGTB4gAu — ...

Tweets