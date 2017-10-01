New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Terry Collins accepts front-office position with Mets
by: Brian Salvatore — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 24s
... preparation for playing at the major league level," . Collins, prior to his Mets managerial hiring, worked in player development for a few organizations, inc ...
Tweets
-
The #Knicks went the easy way by getting rid of Melo. Now they're doing things the Hardaway.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Gardner, Romine see Kevin Long as good fit for Mets manager role https://t.co/blT8eYrPofBlogger / Podcaster
-
scherzer says he's pitching in the nlds, and word is, he is targeting game 3 https://t.co/XJtfywBvfgBeat Writer / Columnist
-
gotta say @AnswerDave did pretty good here. maybe that's why they call him @AnswerDave.@AnswerDave's final MLB Power Rankings of 2017: #Indians on top, but what about the #Dodgers? #Yankees? #Cubs? https://t.co/L8ovu1ZqAwBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @jareddiamond: In 2014, @SInow made one of the wildest predictions ever. Now it might come true. The inside story of The Cover:… https://t.co/skA8Q36nwWBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Crawford_MILB: I'm sorry, but the idea that the Braves are one of the few teams breaking these rules with the draft/IFAs is absolutely laughable.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets