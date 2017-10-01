New York Mets

Mets Merized

MMO Roundtable: Who Will Win NL Cy Young?

by: Logan Barer Mets Merized Online 3m

... rs Wade Davis (32 saves, 2.3 ERA) and Corey Knebel (39 saves, 1.78 ERA), and Mets ace Jacob deGrom (15-10, 3.53 ERA, 239 Ks). I asked my fellow MMO writers wh ...

Tweets