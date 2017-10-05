New York Mets

Rising Apple
Mets captain David Wright undergoes back surgery, still committed to return

by: JT. Teran Fansided: Rising Apple 52s

... lso a preventative procedure. This is the second surgery in 31 days that the Mets third baseman has had done. Early in September, Wright shut down his latest ...

