New York Mets

Mets Merized
Usatsi_10310626_154511658_lowres

Bartolo Colon Wants to Pitch One More Season

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 4m

... July before he eventually signed for the competing Twins. Mets GM Sandy Alderson after Bart signed with the Twins, “We made a strong effort ...

Tweets