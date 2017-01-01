New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Tony DeFrancesco to manage Mets’ Triple-A team in Las Vegas | Newsday
by: Marc Carig marc.carig@newsday.com — Newsday 4m
... d Las Vegas for one season. It is not clear whether Lopez will remain in the Mets’ organization. “Just as we didn’t have a good season at the major- league le ...
Tweets
-
RT @Mets: Take a spin! RT to enter to win an item from our prize wheel. Every 500 RTs = one winner Rules:… https://t.co/uAStT1XBBnBlogger / Podcaster
-
**My Brother’s Art Show In NYC** Head over to 520 W 28th in the Zaha Hadid building, meet Jacob, and checkout his a… https://t.co/igmsQpp4JlPlayer
-
i had 1 team in mind when i called jim leyland to see if he'd return to manage. said he: "no. no ... totally done!" https://t.co/GcMVQICAmnBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Strasburg pitched a hell of a game. Not on him.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Go to the hammer, say good night.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Not the worst outcome in the world.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets