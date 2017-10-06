New York Mets

nj.com
23553623-large

Chris Christie's 2017 World Series picks | The Auditor

by: The Auditor | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com NJ.com 30s

... karma for the Indians." The governor paused for a second. "Then again, I'm a Mets fan," he said. "So I don't know I know all that much about good karma." ...

Tweets