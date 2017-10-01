New York Mets

Amazin' Avenue
476408294

Mets Morning News: LaRussa Chips in on Mets manager search

by: Alex Lamport SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 4m

... es Meet the Tony LaRussa of all people has in the sweepstakes to be the next Mets manager. Perhaps this isn’t surprising when you consider their record, but M ...

Tweets