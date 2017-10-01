New York Mets

Mack's Mets
Blackham

Tom Brennan - MY METS PROSPECTS: #18 MATT BLACKHAM

by: Thomas Brennan Mack's Mets 9s

... hink he will move up FAST in 2018.  No surprise to me at all if he is in the Mets' bullpen in 2019. And is it just me - or does he have a stare that looks a l ...

Tweets