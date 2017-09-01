New York Mets

Mets Minors
Screenshot-2017-9-28-metsminors-net-on-twitter-e1507508990954

Position Player of the Year: 1B Peter Alonso

by: Mets Daddy Mets Minors 14s

... rlos Delgado and  Lucas Duda. Certainly, under the Sandy Alderson regime the Mets have trended towards the latter. That was evident when the Mets made  Peter ...

Tweets